Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 21,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $52,228. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

