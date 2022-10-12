Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Hits $338.69 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $338.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $23.87 or 0.00124901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00272811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00752722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00586208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00251929 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00269478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,807,610 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 137,331,295.9549434 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 23.98317776 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $370,699,228.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

