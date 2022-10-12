Ethereum Meta Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.87 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 81.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 91.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $4.87 million and $610.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @ethereummeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Meta has a current supply of 992,099,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Meta is 0.00000015 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $118.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethermeta.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars.

