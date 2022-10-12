Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.59 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for about $17.23 or 0.00089973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $348.82 million and $67.59 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

