Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.