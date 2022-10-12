Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.