Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 15,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $104.50.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

