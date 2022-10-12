Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,582 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 1,136,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,725,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

