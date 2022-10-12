Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 572 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.04. 66,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,953. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $299.81 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.97 and its 200-day moving average is $355.66.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
