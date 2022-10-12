Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 572 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.04. 66,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,953. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $299.81 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.97 and its 200-day moving average is $355.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.