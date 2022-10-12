Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,185 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $193.87. 2,343,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average of $194.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

