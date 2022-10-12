Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 692,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 169,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,196. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

