Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Xponance Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. 2,750,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.