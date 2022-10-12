Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

