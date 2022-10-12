Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 305,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

