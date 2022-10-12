Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.13.

NYSE:NOW traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.47. 77,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,064. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.88 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

