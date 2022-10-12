Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $299.81 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

