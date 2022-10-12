Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

