Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

RTX traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 305,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

