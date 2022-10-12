Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,674 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,897,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $224.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

