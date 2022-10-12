Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,369 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 368,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

