Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Down 1.2%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.41. 8,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Facedrive Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

