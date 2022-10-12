Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,312,700 shares, a growth of 2,017.3% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.18.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
