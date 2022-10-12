Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FANUY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 661,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

