Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

