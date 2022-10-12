Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

