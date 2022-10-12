Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

