Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE GRMN opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

