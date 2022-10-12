Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

AMETEK stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

