Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average of $226.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

