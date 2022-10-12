Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

