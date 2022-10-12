Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

Celanese Stock Down 0.9 %

CE stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

