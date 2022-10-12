Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

