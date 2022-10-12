Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

FURCF opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

