Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.
Fc Global Realty Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Fc Global Realty Company Profile
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
