FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.09.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average is $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

