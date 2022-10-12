Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.
Ferrari Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RACE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 787.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
