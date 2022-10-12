Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 787.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

