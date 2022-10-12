Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 82,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 117.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

