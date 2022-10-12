Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, an increase of 22,604.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NYSE:FACA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $489,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Figure Acquisition Corp. I

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

