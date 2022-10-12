First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 25,500 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

