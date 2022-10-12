First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. 88,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,830. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

