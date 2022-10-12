First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of NCR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Up 0.3 %

NCR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 44,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.