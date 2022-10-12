First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

PayPal stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

