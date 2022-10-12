First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 2,069 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $124.53. 10,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

