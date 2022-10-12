First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 11.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TPL traded down $12.75 on Wednesday, hitting $2,044.00. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,796.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,617.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,076.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

