First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 2.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,882. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

