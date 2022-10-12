First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 153,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,063. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

