First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 265,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,822,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

