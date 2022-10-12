First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $553.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.59. First Financial has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. Research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 275,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

