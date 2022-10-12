First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 1,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

