First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FGBIP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

